Father and Son Deployed Together

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Enrique Flores, 386 Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Aerial Port air transportation specialist, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Enrique Flores, 386th ELRS commander support staff, deployed at the same time to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 29, 2022. Both Airmen are reservists from the 26th Aerial Port Squadron in San Antonio, TX, experiencing the unique opportunity of being deployed together. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
