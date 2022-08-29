1-502nd Infantry Regiment conducts Air Assault Operations and SBF LFX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855846" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to Hardrock and Bulldog Company, 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct Air Assault Operations in conjunction with a Support by Fire Live Fire Exercise on August 29, 2022, at Babadag Training Area, Romania. The Screaming Eagles of today are ready to support our allies in order to preserve the long-lasting stability in Europe that our predecessors fought and died for. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, Public Affairs.)