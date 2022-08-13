The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is back!
After 2 long years of a pandemic imposed hiatus, American soldiers and airmen joined musicians and dancers from around the globe to perform at this year’s comeback of the REMT in Scotland’s capital city.
It’s not too early to start planning for next year! Here’s a sneak peak at the magic of the show…
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 04:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855845
|VIRIN:
|220813-F-PQ209-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109193771
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, SCT, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, by A1C Madeleine Jinks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
