    Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

    EDINBURGH, SCT, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.13.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madeleine Jinks 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is back!
    After 2 long years of a pandemic imposed hiatus, American soldiers and airmen joined musicians and dancers from around the globe to perform at this year’s comeback of the REMT in Scotland’s capital city.
    It’s not too early to start planning for next year! Here’s a sneak peak at the magic of the show…

    Date Taken: 08.13.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 04:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855845
    VIRIN: 220813-F-PQ209-001
    Filename: DOD_109193771
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: EDINBURGH, SCT, GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, by A1C Madeleine Jinks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Field Band
    Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team
    REMT
    REMT 22

