The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is back!

After 2 long years of a pandemic imposed hiatus, American soldiers and airmen joined musicians and dancers from around the globe to perform at this year’s comeback of the REMT in Scotland’s capital city.

It’s not too early to start planning for next year! Here’s a sneak peak at the magic of the show…