The 8th maintenance squadron stationed at Kunsan air base, republic of Korea, demonstrate and explain the importance of bomb building. Ssgt Conner Cech goes more into detail about ammo does. (U.S. army video by Cpl. Angel Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 00:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855834
|VIRIN:
|220815-A-TO062-356
|Filename:
|DOD_109193625
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
