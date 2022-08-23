Airmen of Team Kadena are highlighted in the Keystone Theater National Anthem video at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 23, 2022. Team Kadena strives to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific through an agile, innovative, and ready force from Pacific Air Force’s premier air base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 21:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855831
|VIRIN:
|220819-F-IK699-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109193506
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Kadena National Anthem Video, by SrA Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kadena Air Base
18th Wing
National Anthem
AFFES
Team Kadena
LEAVE A COMMENT