Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Kadena National Anthem Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.23.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen of Team Kadena are highlighted in the Keystone Theater National Anthem video at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 23, 2022. Team Kadena strives to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific through an agile, innovative, and ready force from Pacific Air Force’s premier air base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 21:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855831
    VIRIN: 220819-F-IK699-001
    Filename: DOD_109193506
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Kadena National Anthem Video, by SrA Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Kadena Air Base

    18th Wing

    National Anthem

    AFFES

    Team Kadena

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    18th Wing
    National Anthem
    Patriot Day
    AFFES
    Team Kadena

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT