    Heat Casualty Intervention - Gunnery Sgt. Erica Aguilar

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.19.2022

    Video by Cpl. Alex Fairchild 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Erica Aguilar, the equal opportunity of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, shares her experience in transporting a heat casualty to safety on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Camp Foster, Aug. 19, 2022. During physical training, Aguilar identified a Marine as a heat casualty and transported that Marine to the nearest emergency room. The medical staff were able to give life-saving procedures after the Marine stopped breathing due to Aguilar's quick judgment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 22:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 

    USMC
    U.S. Marine Corps
    MCIPAC
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

