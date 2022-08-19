Heat Casualty Intervention - Gunnery Sgt. Erica Aguilar

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855829" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Erica Aguilar, the equal opportunity of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, shares her experience in transporting a heat casualty to safety on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Camp Foster, Aug. 19, 2022. During physical training, Aguilar identified a Marine as a heat casualty and transported that Marine to the nearest emergency room. The medical staff were able to give life-saving procedures after the Marine stopped breathing due to Aguilar's quick judgment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alex Fairchild)