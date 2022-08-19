U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Erica Aguilar, the equal opportunity of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, shares her experience in transporting a heat casualty to safety on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Camp Foster, Aug. 19, 2022. During physical training, Aguilar identified a Marine as a heat casualty and transported that Marine to the nearest emergency room. The medical staff were able to give life-saving procedures after the Marine stopped breathing due to Aguilar's quick judgment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alex Fairchild)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 22:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855829
|VIRIN:
|220819-M-AF005-1002
|PIN:
|220819
|Filename:
|DOD_109193490
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Heat Casualty Intervention - Gunnery Sgt. Erica Aguilar, by Cpl Alex Fairchild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT