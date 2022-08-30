Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Fighting Spirit; 3D Marine Division 80th Anniversary Teaser

    JAPAN

    08.30.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Albert Carls 

    3rd Marine Division     

    The 3rd Marine Division celebrates its 80th Anniversary Sept. 16, 2022. The 3d Marine Division continues to build on its fighting spirit as a critical part of the stand-in force within the first island chain of the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps multimedia by Staff Sgt. Albert J. Carls)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 00:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855827
    VIRIN: 220831-M-UH432-703
    Filename: DOD_109193374
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: JP

    USMC
    Tradition
    Honor
    Valor
    3D MARDIV
    80th Anniversary
    3d Marine Division
    Fidelity
    COMMSTRAT
    Stand-in Force

