The Fighting Spirit; 3D Marine Division 80th Anniversary Teaser

The 3rd Marine Division celebrates its 80th Anniversary Sept. 16, 2022. The 3d Marine Division continues to build on its fighting spirit as a critical part of the stand-in force within the first island chain of the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps multimedia by Staff Sgt. Albert J. Carls)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 00:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855827
|VIRIN:
|220831-M-UH432-703
|Filename:
|DOD_109193374
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT