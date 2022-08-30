B-Roll Footage of the 1st Cavalry Division Band playing a variety of songs on Aug 30, 2022, in Fort Hood, TX. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Froylan Grimaldo, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 18:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855822
|VIRIN:
|220830-A-WB694-901
|Filename:
|DOD_109193300
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll Footage of the 1st Cavalry Division Band, by SGT Froylan Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
