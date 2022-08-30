Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fuels Management: Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants | Vertical Format

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Video by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Management at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 24, 2022. Fuels manages and accounts for the delivery of approximately 60 million gallons of fuel annually, valued at over 184 million dollars. They can store up to 14 million gallons on base and in a busy week run 187 separate operations delivering 1.4 million gallons of fuel to aircraft on our flight line. (U.S. Air Force video by Nicholas Pilch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 17:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855814
    VIRIN: 220830-F-UO290-1002
    Filename: DOD_109193129
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuels Management: Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants | Vertical Format, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fuels Management: Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    POL
    Mission
    Day in the Life
    TrUSt Travis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT