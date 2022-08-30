U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Management at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 24, 2022. Fuels manages and accounts for the delivery of approximately 60 million gallons of fuel annually, valued at over 184 million dollars. They can store up to 14 million gallons on base and in a busy week run 187 separate operations delivering 1.4 million gallons of fuel to aircraft on our flight line. (U.S. Air Force video by Nicholas Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 17:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855814
|VIRIN:
|220830-F-UO290-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109193129
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fuels Management: Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants | Vertical Format, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fuels Management: Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants
