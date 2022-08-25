Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major provides remarks during installation's 2022 Women's Equality Day observance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico, Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major, gives a short message about women's equality Aug. 25, 2022, at the end of the installation observance of Women's Equality Day at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Author and domestic-violence survivor Carolyn Colleen shared her personal story of perseverance and more during the 2022 Fort McCoy observance. DiDomenico became the Fort McCoy Garrison senior enlisted leader in 2021. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)