    Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major provides remarks during installation's 2022 Women's Equality Day observance

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico, Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major, gives a short message about women's equality Aug. 25, 2022, at the end of the installation observance of Women's Equality Day at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Author and domestic-violence survivor Carolyn Colleen shared her personal story of perseverance and more during the 2022 Fort McCoy observance. DiDomenico became the Fort McCoy Garrison senior enlisted leader in 2021. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    This work, Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major provides remarks during installation's 2022 Women's Equality Day observance, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Women's Equality Day
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major

