Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-135 refuels a C-17 during ACE capstone exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing during the 6th ARW Agile Combat Employment capstone exercise, Aug. 23, 2022. The ACE concept underpins the Air Force’s ability to mitigate the risks of adversarial technological advances through maneuverability and speed to prevail in conflict. The capstone exercise included 72-hours of continuous air refueling operations and a historic 58-hour KC-135 flight in a simulated contested environment focused on a notional theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 12:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855775
    VIRIN: 220823-F-TE518-1053
    Filename: DOD_109192416
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 refuels a C-17 during ACE capstone exercise, by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    ACE
    Airman Magazine
    AMC
    Accelerate Change

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT