KC-135 refuels a C-17 during ACE capstone exercise

A C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing during the 6th ARW Agile Combat Employment capstone exercise, Aug. 23, 2022. The ACE concept underpins the Air Force’s ability to mitigate the risks of adversarial technological advances through maneuverability and speed to prevail in conflict. The capstone exercise included 72-hours of continuous air refueling operations and a historic 58-hour KC-135 flight in a simulated contested environment focused on a notional theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)
Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 12:12
Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
