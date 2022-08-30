Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Foils Iranian Attempt to Capture Unmanned Vessel in Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF

    08.30.2022

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 30, 2022) A video showing support ship
    Shahid Baziar, from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy
    unlawfully towing a Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel in
    international waters of the Arabian Gulf as U.S. Navy patrol coastal ship
    USS Thunderbolt (PC 12) approaches in response, Aug. 30. (U.S. Navy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 11:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855766
    VIRIN: 220830-N-NO146-1001
    Filename: DOD_109192324
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: ARABIAN GULF

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Foils Iranian Attempt to Capture Unmanned Vessel in Arabian Gulf, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Navy Foils Iranian Attempt to Capture Unmanned Vessel in Arabian Gulf

