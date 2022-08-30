ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 30, 2022) A video showing support ship
Shahid Baziar, from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy
unlawfully towing a Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel in
international waters of the Arabian Gulf as U.S. Navy patrol coastal ship
USS Thunderbolt (PC 12) approaches in response, Aug. 30. (U.S. Navy video)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 11:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855766
|VIRIN:
|220830-N-NO146-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109192324
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Navy Foils Iranian Attempt to Capture Unmanned Vessel in Arabian Gulf, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
