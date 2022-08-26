The MacDill Chronicles - JFK

The MacDill base historian discusses the importance of former president John F. Kennedy founding United States Strike Command, as well as his last formal visit to MacDill before his assassination in Dallas Texas.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 09:51
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|855758
|VIRIN:
|220826-F-MO432-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109192102
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
