    NAVSTA Rota Change of Command AFN Rota InFocus

    SPAIN

    07.14.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Blake 

    AFN Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 14, 2022) Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain held a change of command ceremony where Capt. Teague Suarez relieved Capt. David Baird as commander, U.S. Naval Activities Spain July 14, 2022. Suarez assumed command from Baird as both commander, U.S. Naval Activities, Spain and commanding officer, NAVSTA Rota. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner D. Blake)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 06:37
    Category: Video Productions
