NAVSTA Rota Flag Raising Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855739" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 30, 2022) Naval Station Rota, Spain hosts its annual flag raising ceremony, June 30, 2022. While raising the flag is a daily occurrence on most U.S. military installations around the world, Naval Station Rota is only permitted to fly the American flag with special permission from the base’s Spanish admiral in chief in accordance with the Agreement on Defense Cooperation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner D. Blake)