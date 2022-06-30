Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSTA Rota Flag Raising Ceremony

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 30, 2022) Naval Station Rota, Spain hosts its annual flag raising ceremony, June 30, 2022. While raising the flag is a daily occurrence on most U.S. military installations around the world, Naval Station Rota is only permitted to fly the American flag with special permission from the base’s Spanish admiral in chief in accordance with the Agreement on Defense Cooperation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner D. Blake)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 06:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855739
    VIRIN: 220630-N-TC338-1003
    PIN: 13456
    Filename: DOD_109191970
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: ES

    This work, NAVSTA Rota Flag Raising Ceremony, by PO2 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

