NAVSTA Rota Flag Raising Ceremony

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 30, 2022) Naval Station Rota, Spain hosts its annual flag raising ceremony, June 30, 2022. While raising the flag is a daily occurrence on most U.S. military installations around the world, Naval Station Rota is only permitted to fly the American flag with special permission from the base’s Spanish admiral in chief in accordance with the Agreement on Defense Cooperation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner D. Blake)
