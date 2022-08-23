The 32nd Air Tactical Base hosted a media day with the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron to highlight the mission of the F-22 Raptor in theater and to enhance the U.S. Alliance with Poland Aug. 23, 2022 at Łask Air Base, Poland. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Danielle Sukhlall)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 08:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855737
|VIRIN:
|220823-F-ED762-658
|Filename:
|DOD_109191968
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|ŁASK, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Łask Air Base Media Day, by SSgt Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NATO
USAFE
90 FS
32nd Tactical Air Base
90 EFS
Collective Defensive
Eurpeansupport2022
AirShielding
