    Łask Air Base Media Day

    ŁASK, POLAND

    08.23.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    The 32nd Air Tactical Base hosted a media day with the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron to highlight the mission of the F-22 Raptor in theater and to enhance the U.S. Alliance with Poland Aug. 23, 2022 at Łask Air Base, Poland. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Danielle Sukhlall)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 08:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855737
    VIRIN: 220823-F-ED762-658
    Filename: DOD_109191968
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: ŁASK, PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Łask Air Base Media Day, by SSgt Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

