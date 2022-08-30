Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ethnic Cuisine at Incirlik AB Community Center

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    08.30.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    AFN Incirlik

    Incirlik Air Base members come together for a day of international cuisine at the Community Center on July 30, 2022. Turkish, Polish, Spanish and American cuisine were featured at the event. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 05:54
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    This work, Ethnic Cuisine at Incirlik AB Community Center, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Turkey
    culture
    food
    Spain
    Incirlik AB
    American food

