F-22 take-offs and landings at Łask Media Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855732" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

F-22 Raptors assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron take-off and land during media day Aug. 23, 2022 at Łask Air Base, Poland. The 32nd Air Tactical Base hosted a media day with the 90th EFS to highlight the mission of the F-22 Raptor in theater and to enhance the U.S. Alliance with Poland. The 90th EFS was forward-deployed to Łask Air Base, Poland to support the NATO Air Shielding mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Danielle Sukhlall)