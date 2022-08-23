Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 take-offs and landings at Łask Media Day

    ŁASK, POLAND

    08.23.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    F-22 Raptors assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron take-off and land during media day Aug. 23, 2022 at Łask Air Base, Poland. The 32nd Air Tactical Base hosted a media day with the 90th EFS to highlight the mission of the F-22 Raptor in theater and to enhance the U.S. Alliance with Poland. The 90th EFS was forward-deployed to Łask Air Base, Poland to support the NATO Air Shielding mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Danielle Sukhlall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 05:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855732
    VIRIN: 220823-F-ED762-996
    Filename: DOD_109191882
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: ŁASK, PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 take-offs and landings at Łask Media Day, by SSgt Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

