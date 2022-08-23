F-22 take-offs and landings at Łask Media Day

F-22 Raptors assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron take-off and land during media day Aug. 23, 2022 at Łask Air Base, Poland. The 32nd Air Tactical Base hosted a media day with the 90th EFS to highlight the mission of the F-22 Raptor in theater and to enhance the U.S. Alliance with Poland. The 90th EFS was forward-deployed to Łask Air Base, Poland to support the NATO Air Shielding mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Danielle Sukhlall)
|08.23.2022
|08.30.2022 05:36
|B-Roll
|855732
|220823-F-ED762-996
|DOD_109191882
|00:00:29
|ŁASK, PL
|4
|4
NATO
USAFE
F-22
90 FS
32nd Tactical Air Base
90 EFS
Collective Defensive
Eurpeansupport2022
