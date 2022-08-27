Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    816th EAS hauls M-1 Abrams tank

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.27.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Kelly 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Aircrew from the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, assigned to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, load a U.S. Army M-1 Abrams main battle tank onto a C-17 Globemaster aircraft for delivery to an undisclosed location.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 03:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855728
    VIRIN: 220827-F-AL667-150
    Filename: DOD_109191771
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 816th EAS hauls M-1 Abrams tank, by MSgt Michael Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    qatar
    tank
    AFCENT
    m-1 abrams
    816th EAS
    816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron
    c-17 globemaster
    al udeid air base
    Moose

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT