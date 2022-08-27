Aircrew from the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, assigned to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, load a U.S. Army M-1 Abrams main battle tank onto a C-17 Globemaster aircraft for delivery to an undisclosed location.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 03:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855728
|VIRIN:
|220827-F-AL667-150
|Filename:
|DOD_109191771
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 816th EAS hauls M-1 Abrams tank, by MSgt Michael Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
