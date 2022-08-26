USO Indo-Pacific Regional Office Opening

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220826-N-CZ893-1001 KADENA AIR BASE, Okinawa (Aug. 26, 2022) USO Indo-Pacific celebrates the opening of their new headquarters building at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Aug. 26, 2022. USO Indo-Pacific region has been in service for 81 years and supports over 800,000 service members and their families every year. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)