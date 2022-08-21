Interview with Capt. Jacob Norris, assistant operations officer, 1-52nd General Support Aviation Battalion
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 21:10
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|855715
|VIRIN:
|220822-A-SO352-020
|Filename:
|DOD_109191580
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|DEADHORSE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-52nd General Support Aviation Battalion trains in Alaska's Arctic, by John Pennell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1-52nd General Support Aviation Battalion trains in Alaska's Arctic
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT