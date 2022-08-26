Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division draft and present operational movements during the Small Unit Ranger Tactics (S.U.R.T.) qualification course on Fort Bragg, NC, Aug. 26, 2022. Upon completion of S.U.R.T. Paratroopers will go on to Ranger School where their leadership skills will be put to the test and strengthened. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 21:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855712
|VIRIN:
|220826-A-ID763-152
|Filename:
|DOD_109191559
|Length:
|00:10:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd Abn. Div. Ranger S.U.R.T. August 26, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT