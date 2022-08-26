82nd Abn. Div. Ranger S.U.R.T. August 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division draft and present operational movements during the Small Unit Ranger Tactics (S.U.R.T.) qualification course on Fort Bragg, NC, Aug. 26, 2022. Upon completion of S.U.R.T. Paratroopers will go on to Ranger School where their leadership skills will be put to the test and strengthened. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)