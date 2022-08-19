Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9 OG Anniversary Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEALE AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Courtesy Video

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Captain Zachary Spetzold, 9 OG Project Manager, discusses organizing the 9th Operations Group 100th Anniversary celebration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 18:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 855706
    VIRIN: 220826-F-WX919-001
    Filename: DOD_109191464
    Length: 00:05:04
    Location: BEALE AFB, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9 OG Anniversary Interview, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9 OG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT