U.S. Marine Veteran Glenn Galtere fought in the Korean war over 70 years ago. He
retells his story and speaks about Marines today.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 18:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855705
|VIRIN:
|220825-M-KM314-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109191397
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, With Family, by LCpl Colin Harper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT