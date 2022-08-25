Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9 OG 100th Anniversary B-Roll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEALE AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    The 9th Operations Group at Beale Air Force Base celebrated its 100th anniversary on August 25, 2022. The event included static displays detailing the history of the 9 OG as well as a speech from 9 OG Commander Colonel Jason Bialon.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 17:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855702
    VIRIN: 220825-F-WX919-001
    Filename: DOD_109191302
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: BEALE AFB, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9 OG 100th Anniversary B-Roll Package, by SrA Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9 OG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT