Metals Tech Reel

The 1st SOMXG is one of the Air Force's largest maintenance groups and supports the 1st SOW mission by meeting key objectives: mobilizing personnel, equipment and supplies; training maintenance personnel; and sustaining combat readiness capabilities.
08.24.2022
|08.29.2022 17:03
|Video Productions
|855700
|220829-F-BT782-1001
|DOD_109191293
|00:00:45
HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|0
|0
