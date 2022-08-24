Metals Tech Reel

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Video by Airman Andrew Ancona 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    The 1st SOMXG is one of the Air Force's largest maintenance groups and supports the 1st SOW mission by meeting key objectives: mobilizing personnel, equipment and supplies; training maintenance personnel; and sustaining combat readiness capabilities.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 17:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855700
    VIRIN: 220829-F-BT782-1001
    Filename: DOD_109191293
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 

    Hurlburt Field
    Video
    Metals Technician
    Reel
    SOMXG

