    Tyndall providers learn MWD TCCC

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Capt. Miriam Shaver, Tyndall Air Force Base veterinary treatment facility officer in charge assigned to Army Public Health Center at Fort Gordon, discusses the importance of human healthcare providers knowing tactical combat casualty care procedures for military working dogs. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 16:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855689
    VIRIN: 220829-F-PU449-473
    Filename: DOD_109191180
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

