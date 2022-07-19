The En Route Care Training Department in the United States School of Aerospace Medicine, part of the Air Force Research Laboratory's 711th Human Performance Wing, trains medical personnel across the Department of Defense to transport and deliver care to warfighters all over the world.
While its instructors use traditional training methods such as classroom lectures in their courses, the emphasis is on more immersive simulated environments. They use training scenarios paired with an array of fuselage trainers that create an environment so realistic that deployed en route care medical personnel feel like they’ve “been there before.”
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 15:37
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|855685
|VIRIN:
|220719-O-NQ323-491
|Filename:
|DOD_109191137
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, En Route Care, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT