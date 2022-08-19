Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medic Rodeo 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexis Sandoval 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    The 27th Special Operations Medical Group hosted this years Medic Rodeo Competition, August 29, 2022 at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. Medic Rodeo creates a ready medical force through realistic training as it provides a platform for medics across the Air Force to train and test for proficiency in new and emerging threats.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 15:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855676
    VIRIN: 220821-F-AP057-1001
    Filename: DOD_109190939
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medic Rodeo 2022, by A1C Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    Air Force

    Medic

    27th Special Operations Wing

    TAGS

    Air Force Special Operations Command
    Air Force
    Medic
    27th Special Operations Wing
    SOFME

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT