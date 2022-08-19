The 27th Special Operations Medical Group hosted this years Medic Rodeo Competition, August 29, 2022 at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. Medic Rodeo creates a ready medical force through realistic training as it provides a platform for medics across the Air Force to train and test for proficiency in new and emerging threats.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 15:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855676
|VIRIN:
|220821-F-AP057-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109190939
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Medic Rodeo 2022, by A1C Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force Special Operations Command
Air Force
Medic
27th Special Operations Wing
LEAVE A COMMENT