    Marine Minute: 2022 DOD Warrior Games

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Video by Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc and Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. service members and veterans took part in the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games from Aug. 19-28, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. The annual event celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured U.S. service members and veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 13:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855675
    VIRIN: 220825-M-JX937-527
    Filename: DOD_109190872
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Marine Minute: 2022 DOD Warrior Games, by Cpl Mellizza Bonjoc and LCpl Dylon Grasso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wounded Warrior Regiment
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    2022 DOD Warrior Games

