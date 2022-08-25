U.S. service members and veterans took part in the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games from Aug. 19-28, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. The annual event celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured U.S. service members and veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso)
|08.25.2022
|08.29.2022 13:43
|Package
|855675
|220825-M-JX937-527
|DOD_109190872
|00:01:00
|US
|2
|2
This work, Marine Minute: 2022 DOD Warrior Games, by Cpl Mellizza Bonjoc and LCpl Dylon Grasso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
