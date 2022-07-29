Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All Guard National Best Warrior Competition 2022

    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Fourteen of the nation’s best National Guard junior enlisted Soldiers and noncommissioned officers participate in an intensive, six-day competition throughout Tennessee to determine who will be named the Army National Guard's best-of-the-best. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 17:32
    Location: US

    Iron sharpens Iron &ndash; Utah Guardsman fosters competitive spirit at national Best Warrior Competition

    Best Warrior Competition
    Utah National Guard
    UTNG
    2022ARNGBESTWARRIOR

