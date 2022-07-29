Fourteen of the nation’s best National Guard junior enlisted Soldiers and noncommissioned officers participate in an intensive, six-day competition throughout Tennessee to determine who will be named the Army National Guard's best-of-the-best. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 17:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855671
|VIRIN:
|220729-Z-PL204-209
|Filename:
|DOD_109190711
|Length:
|00:04:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, All Guard National Best Warrior Competition 2022, by SSG Jordan Hack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Iron sharpens Iron – Utah Guardsman fosters competitive spirit at national Best Warrior Competition
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT