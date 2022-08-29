video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



What we ride into battle might’ve changed, but the spirit of a warrior hasn’t.



In an ever-changing landscape of both visible and invisible threats, we stand ready to defeat our enemies anytime, anywhere. America’s Army Reserve is ready now, shaping tomorrow.



To join the U.S. Army Reserve, call 1-888-550-ARMY (2769) or if you’re in the IRR, contact an Army Reserve Career Counselor and visit goarmyreserve.com to learn more.