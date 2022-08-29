What we ride into battle might’ve changed, but the spirit of a warrior hasn’t.
In an ever-changing landscape of both visible and invisible threats, we stand ready to defeat our enemies anytime, anywhere. America’s Army Reserve is ready now, shaping tomorrow.
To join the U.S. Army Reserve, call 1-888-550-ARMY (2769) or if you’re in the IRR, contact an Army Reserve Career Counselor and visit goarmyreserve.com to learn more.
This work, Spirit of a Warrior, by CPT James Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
