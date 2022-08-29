Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spirit of a Warrior

    HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Video by Capt. James Kim 

    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    What we ride into battle might’ve changed, but the spirit of a warrior hasn’t.

    In an ever-changing landscape of both visible and invisible threats, we stand ready to defeat our enemies anytime, anywhere. America’s Army Reserve is ready now, shaping tomorrow.

    To join the U.S. Army Reserve, call 1-888-550-ARMY (2769) or if you’re in the IRR, contact an Army Reserve Career Counselor and visit goarmyreserve.com to learn more.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 11:21
    Location: HELENA, MT, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spirit of a Warrior, by CPT James Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

