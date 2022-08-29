2022 DoD Warrior Games Day 9 Wrap Up

Created in 2010, the DoD Warrior Games introduces wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans to Paralympic-style sports. These games showcase the resilient spirit of today’s service members across all branches of the military, including partner nations.
|08.29.2022
|08.29.2022 10:49
|Series
|855664
|280821-F-JX890-0001
|DOD_109190499
|00:00:57
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|1
|1
