Ep 39 - Domestic Operations - Overview with Col. Kuetemeyer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855662" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Time to unveil the new series to our program; Domestic Operations or DOMOPs! Join us as we speak with Col. Clayton Kuetemeyer of the J35 to hear the first of four episodes on how the NGB contributes to homeland operations!



Visit our official website:

www.nationalguard.mil/leaderdevelopment



Visit our Facebook page at:

www.facebook.com/leadersrecon



Visit our Instagram page at:

www.instagram.com/leaders_recon



The views expressed herein are solely the views of individuals for educational purposes and do not reflect the views of the Training Leader Development Branch, Training Division, G-3 or Army National Guard. The views and opinions of the authors/guests expressed herein do not state or reflect those of the Army National Guard, U.S. Army, Department of Defense or the United States Government and shall not be used for endorsement or advertising purposes. No, Army National Guard, U.S. ARMY or DoD ENDORSEMENT IMPLIED. Any references to commercially available products or works are used for research and educational purposes only. Mention of any specific commercial products, process, party, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise does not necessarily constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the US Army, Department of Defense, or the United States Government. The mention of companies or parties by name is solely for the purpose of representing educational framework and should not be implied as endorsement.