Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ep 39 - Domestic Operations - Overview with Col. Kuetemeyer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    Time to unveil the new series to our program; Domestic Operations or DOMOPs! Join us as we speak with Col. Clayton Kuetemeyer of the J35 to hear the first of four episodes on how the NGB contributes to homeland operations!

    Visit our official website:
    www.nationalguard.mil/leaderdevelopment

    Visit our Facebook page at:
    www.facebook.com/leadersrecon

    Visit our Instagram page at:
    www.instagram.com/leaders_recon

    The views expressed herein are solely the views of individuals for educational purposes and do not reflect the views of the Training Leader Development Branch, Training Division, G-3 or Army National Guard. The views and opinions of the authors/guests expressed herein do not state or reflect those of the Army National Guard, U.S. Army, Department of Defense or the United States Government and shall not be used for endorsement or advertising purposes. No, Army National Guard, U.S. ARMY or DoD ENDORSEMENT IMPLIED. Any references to commercially available products or works are used for research and educational purposes only. Mention of any specific commercial products, process, party, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise does not necessarily constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the US Army, Department of Defense, or the United States Government. The mention of companies or parties by name is solely for the purpose of representing educational framework and should not be implied as endorsement.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 10:11
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 855662
    VIRIN: 220829-A-AB135-660
    Filename: DOD_109190441
    Length: 00:40:08
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ep 39 - Domestic Operations - Overview with Col. Kuetemeyer, by SFC Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TRADOC

    army

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    army
    DOMOP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT