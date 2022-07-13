Father and Son Deployed Together

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Enrique Flores, 386 Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Aerial Port air transportation specialist, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Enrique Flores, 386th ELRS commander support staff, deployed at the same time to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 29, 2022. Both Airmen are reservists from the 26th Aerial Port Squadron in San Antonio, TX, experiencing the unique opportunity of being deployed together. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)