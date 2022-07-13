Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Father and Son Deployed Together

    KUWAIT

    07.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Enrique Flores, 386 Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Aerial Port air transportation specialist, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Enrique Flores, 386th ELRS commander support staff, deployed at the same time to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 29, 2022. Both Airmen are reservists from the 26th Aerial Port Squadron in San Antonio, TX, experiencing the unique opportunity of being deployed together. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 08:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855654
    VIRIN: 220811-F-PT849-0001
    Filename: DOD_109190253
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: KW
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

    TAGS

    deployed
    father and son
    reservist
    family
    kuwait
    ali al salem

