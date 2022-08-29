Noble Partner Opening Ceremony

Allied and partner nations from around the world gathered at Vaziani Training Area, Georgia, for the opening ceremony of Noble Partner.
Noble Partner is a cooperatively-led multinational training exercise in its sixth iteration between the Georgian Defense Forces (GDF) and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The exercise is being conducted at the Vaziani and Camp Norio training areas in the country of Georgia from Aug. 29 to Sep. 9, 2022.
