Day 9 of the 2022 Warrior Games consisted of medaling make-ups, the gold medal match of sitting volleyball, and the closing ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 11:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855651
|VIRIN:
|220828-F-GC389-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109190189
|Length:
|00:22:25
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games - Competition Day 9, by SSgt Michael Jones and SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT