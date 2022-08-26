NATO Secretary General visit to Canada: bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister

Bilateral meeting between the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, and the Prime Minister of Canada, Mr. Justin Trudeau, as part of NATO Secretary General's three-day visit to Canada from Wednesday 24 August to Friday 26 August 2022.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 04:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855647
|VIRIN:
|220826-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109190122
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|CA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT