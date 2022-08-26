Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Secretary General visit to Canada: bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister

    CANADA

    08.26.2022

    Bilateral meeting between the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, and the Prime Minister of Canada, Mr. Justin Trudeau, as part of NATO Secretary General's three-day visit to Canada from Wednesday 24 August to Friday 26 August 2022.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 04:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855647
    VIRIN: 220826-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109190122
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: CA

    NATO
    SG remarks

