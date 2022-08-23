Ophthalmology element with HEART 22 perform eye surgeries in Guatemala

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855641" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members with the ophthalmology element on the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022 perform surgeries at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología in Guatemala City, Aug. 23, 2022. During their time in Guatemala, the ophthalmology team is helping alleviate pressure on partner nation medical systems, increase medical resiliency of participants and strengthen relationships by assisting with high-impact medical services. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)