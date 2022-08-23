U.S. service members with the ophthalmology element on the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022 perform surgeries at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología in Guatemala City, Aug. 23, 2022. During their time in Guatemala, the ophthalmology team is helping alleviate pressure on partner nation medical systems, increase medical resiliency of participants and strengthen relationships by assisting with high-impact medical services. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 00:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855641
|VIRIN:
|220823-F-UA699-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109189922
|Length:
|00:13:29
|Location:
|GUATEMALA CITY, GT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ophthalmology element with HEART 22 perform eye surgeries in Guatemala, by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT