Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ophthalmology element with HEART 22 perform eye surgeries in Guatemala

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    08.23.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. service members with the ophthalmology element on the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022 perform surgeries at Unidad Nacional de Oftalmología in Guatemala City, Aug. 23, 2022. During their time in Guatemala, the ophthalmology team is helping alleviate pressure on partner nation medical systems, increase medical resiliency of participants and strengthen relationships by assisting with high-impact medical services. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 00:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855641
    VIRIN: 220823-F-UA699-1001
    Filename: DOD_109189922
    Length: 00:13:29
    Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ophthalmology element with HEART 22 perform eye surgeries in Guatemala, by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    partnerships
    SOUTHCOM
    ophthalmology
    HEART 22
    JTB Bravo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT