    Pacific News: Aug 26, 2022

    JAPAN

    08.26.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: In Alaska, a Coast Guard Air Station Sitka aircrew medically evacuates a 65 year old woman, U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct a simulated casualty medical evacuation in South Korea, and U.S. Marines set up an antenna during Exercise Pitch Black 2022 in Iwakuni.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 00:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    This work, Pacific News: Aug 26, 2022, by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Korea
    Alaska
    Medical Evacuation
    Exercise Pitch Black 2022

