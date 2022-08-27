MRF-D 22 and 1st MAW Participates in the Pitch Black Open Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268, Aviation Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, and a C-130 with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), participate in a static display to be toured by the public as part of exercise Pitch Black 22 Open Day at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Darwin, NT, Australia, Aug. 27, 2022. Marines with MRF-D 22 and 1st MAW participated in the Pitch Black 22 public static display that showcased aircraft to the local Darwin community and allowed the public to engage with the rotational force. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Cedar Barnes)