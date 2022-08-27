Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 22 and 1st MAW Participates in the Pitch Black Open Day

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    08.27.2022

    Video by Cpl. Cedar Barnes 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268, Aviation Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, and a C-130 with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), participate in a static display to be toured by the public as part of exercise Pitch Black 22 Open Day at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Darwin, NT, Australia, Aug. 27, 2022. Marines with MRF-D 22 and 1st MAW participated in the Pitch Black 22 public static display that showcased aircraft to the local Darwin community and allowed the public to engage with the rotational force. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Cedar Barnes)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 00:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855638
    VIRIN: 220827-M-NR281-1001
    Filename: DOD_109189869
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 

    Australia
    U.S. Marines
    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin
    MRF-D
    usmcnews
    PitchBlack

