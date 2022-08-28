220828-N-YS413-9001 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 28, 2022) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) transits the Taiwan Strait during routine underway operations. Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)
|08.28.2022
|08.29.2022 04:21
|B-Roll
|855637
|220828-N-YS413-9001
|DOD_109189810
|00:01:00
|AT SEA
|1
|1
