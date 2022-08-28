Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) transits the Taiwan Strait

    AT SEA

    08.28.2022

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    220828-N-YS413-9001 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 28, 2022) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) transits the Taiwan Strait during routine underway operations. Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 04:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855637
    VIRIN: 220828-N-YS413-9001
    Filename: DOD_109189810
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AT SEA

    Taiwan
    Taiwan Strait
    Freedom of Navigation
    Free and Open Indo Pacific

