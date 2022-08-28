Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Orient Shield bilateral live fire

    KUMAMOTO, JAPAN

    08.28.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Japan

    Bilateral Anti-Tank Missile training at Orient Shield occured at Oyanohara Training Area, Kumamoto, Japan, Aug. 28, 2022. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral training exercise executed in locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations. (Video by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.28.2022 23:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855636
    VIRIN: 290822-F-F3202-001
    Filename: DOD_109189795
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUMAMOTO, JP

