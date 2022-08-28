Orient Shield bilateral live fire

Bilateral Anti-Tank Missile training at Orient Shield occured at Oyanohara Training Area, Kumamoto, Japan, Aug. 28, 2022. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral training exercise executed in locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations. (Video by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2022 23:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855636
|VIRIN:
|290822-F-F3202-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109189795
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KUMAMOTO, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
