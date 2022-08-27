Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games - Competition Day 8

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones and Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Day 8 of the 2022 Warrior Games consisted of archery and sitting volleyball competitions. In addition, Team Air Force met with General David W. Allvin, Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.28.2022 10:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855616
    VIRIN: 220827-F-GC389-0001
    Filename: DOD_109189571
    Length: 00:13:10
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games - Competition Day 8, by SSgt Michael Jones and SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #2022WarriorGames #AFW2 #WoundedWarrior #VCSAF

