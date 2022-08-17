Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-68 AR conducts an Abrams platoon live-fire exercise

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    08.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera-Villanueva 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conduct a platoon live-fire exercise at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Aug.18, 2022. The 3/4 ABCT is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.28.2022 09:20
    Category: Package
    VIRIN: 220823-Z-TS965-1001
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 

    This work, 1-68 AR conducts an Abrams platoon live-fire exercise, by SSG Gabriel Rivera-Villanueva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

