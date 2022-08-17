1-68 AR conducts an Abrams platoon live-fire exercise

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conduct a platoon live-fire exercise at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Aug.18, 2022. The 3/4 ABCT is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)
08.17.2022
08.28.2022 09:20
Package
855612
220823-Z-TS965-1001
DOD_109189454
00:01:52
DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
3
3
