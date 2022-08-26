Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 DoD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Swimming

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Video by Cpl. Mitchell Johnson 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    Team Marine Corps competes in swimming during the 2022 DoD Warrior Games in Orlando, Fla. on Aug. 26, 2022. The annual event celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured U.S. Service Members and veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mitchell Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.27.2022 20:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855598
    VIRIN: 220827-M-FO238-1002
    Filename: DOD_109188965
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 DoD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Swimming, by Cpl Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WoundedWarriorRegiment
    AdaptiveSports
    TeamMarineCorps
    WarriorGames22
    WG22
    WarriorAthletes

