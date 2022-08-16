Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332d Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron flies sUAS at an undisclosed location (B-roll)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.16.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jeffery Foster 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    332d Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron fly Small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS) at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia August 16, 2022. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) roles have expanded to include intelligence gathering, electronic attack, drone strikes, suppression or destruction of enemy air defense network node or communication relay, combat search and rescue. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jeffery Foster)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.27.2022 08:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855596
    VIRIN: 220816-F-EN341-2835
    Filename: DOD_109188900
    Length: 00:10:53
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 332d Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron flies sUAS at an undisclosed location (B-roll), by TSgt Jeffery Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Red Tails
    332d AEW
    Spit Fire
    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

