332d Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron flies sUAS at an undisclosed location (B-roll)

332d Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron fly Small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS) at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia August 16, 2022. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) roles have expanded to include intelligence gathering, electronic attack, drone strikes, suppression or destruction of enemy air defense network node or communication relay, combat search and rescue. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jeffery Foster)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2022 08:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855596
|VIRIN:
|220816-F-EN341-2835
|Filename:
|DOD_109188900
|Length:
|00:10:53
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
