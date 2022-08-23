Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCMGRU 3 Leads Joint MCM Live-Fire

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Storm Henry 

    Expeditionary Strike Group Three

    An MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 hovers in Pyramid Cove during a mine countermeasure (MCM) live fire training exercise off the coast of San Clemente Island, Aug. 23, 2022. The MCM live fire is realistic, relevant training that enables our joint, multi-domain forces to integrate and rehearse a critical capability and complex skillset

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.27.2022 00:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855575
    VIRIN: 220823-N-DK042-2002
    Filename: DOD_109188607
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    TAGS

    Team Building
    Integration
    Readiness
    MCM

