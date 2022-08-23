An MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 hovers in Pyramid Cove during a mine countermeasure (MCM) live fire training exercise off the coast of San Clemente Island, Aug. 23, 2022. The MCM live fire is realistic, relevant training that enables our joint, multi-domain forces to integrate and rehearse a critical capability and complex skillset
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2022 00:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855575
|VIRIN:
|220823-N-DK042-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_109188607
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MCMGRU 3 Leads Joint MCM Live-Fire, by PO1 Storm Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT