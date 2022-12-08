Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gaining military medical experience in Hoopa

    HOOPA, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Video by Lt. Col. Kristin Porter 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    Army Reserve Soldiers and members of the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve provided medical and dental support to the Hoopa Valley Tribe during an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) mission in Hoopa, Calif., Aug. 1-15, 2022.

    This work, Gaining military medical experience in Hoopa, by LTC Kristin Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve Command
    Army Medicine
    624th Regional Support Group
    USArmyReserve
    IRTsWin

