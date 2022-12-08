Army Reserve Soldiers and members of the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve provided medical and dental support to the Hoopa Valley Tribe during an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) mission in Hoopa, Calif., Aug. 1-15, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 17:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855565
|VIRIN:
|220812-A-MY290-509
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109188428
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|HOOPA, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gaining military medical experience in Hoopa, by LTC Kristin Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Gaining military medical experience in Hoopa
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT