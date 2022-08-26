ALS Class 22-F Graduation

Goodfellow Air Force Base Airman Leadership School graduated Class 22-F at the Powell Event Center, Aug. 26. Congrats to all the Airmen from Goodfellow AFB, Laughlin AFB, March Air Reserve Base, and Tulsa Air National Guard Base who are moving forward in the next phase of their professional careers!
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 15:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855560
|VIRIN:
|220826-F-SL509-175
|Filename:
|DOD_109188262
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
