    ALS Class 22-F Graduation

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Video by Sean Schroeder and Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Goodfellow Air Force Base Airman Leadership School graduated Class 22-F at the Powell Event Center, Aug. 26. Congrats to all the Airmen from Goodfellow AFB, Laughlin AFB, March Air Reserve Base, and Tulsa Air National Guard Base who are moving forward in the next phase of their professional careers!

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 15:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855560
    VIRIN: 220826-F-SL509-175
    Filename: DOD_109188262
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    ALS
    Airman Leadership School

